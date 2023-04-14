AD
Buck Country Music News

Hardy was “in shock” hearing about his ACM nominations

todayApril 14, 2023

Top ACM nominee Hardy was utterly incredulous when he found out he had nabbed seven nominations for the 2023 ACM Awards. 

“I woke up in shock this morning. I had no idea that I’d be nominated for so much,” says Hardy, who earned nods in the Song of the Year, Music Event of the Year and Visual Media of the Year categories for his Lainey Wilson-assisted hit, “wait in the truck.”

He adds, “This truly feels like my year, and I’m just thankful that the industry would consider me as one of the top songwriters and artists in this town. Thanks to the ACM, Big Loud, The Neal Agency, and my publisher, Relative Music Group for all of the support. Thank you for all of it.”

“wait in the truck” is currently in the top four and rising on the country charts.

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, streams live on Amazon Prime Video May 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

