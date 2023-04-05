AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Kelly Clarkson nominated for MTV Movie & TV Awards

todayApril 5, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy MTV

Harry StylesTaylor Swift and Kelly Clarkson are among the nominees for this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Harry’s nominations are based purely on his acting: He’s up for Best Kiss for his smooch with David Dawson in My Policeman and Best Villain for his role in Don’t Worry Darling. Among his competition in that category: the bear in Cocaine Bear.

In the Best Song category, Lady Gaga and OneRepublic are nominated for their Top Gun: Maverick songs “Hold My Hand” and “I Ain’t Worried,” respectively. Rihanna‘s nominated for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, while Taylor’s up for “Carolina” from Where the Crawdads Sing.

In the Best Music Documentary category, the Jennifer Lopez Netflix documentary Halftime is nominated, as is Sheryl, Prime Video’s film about Sheryl Crow, and The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie, which you can watch on Roku or Paramount+.

Finally, Kelly Clarkson is nominated in the category of Best Host for her work onThe Kelly Clarkson Show, of course.

Drew Barrymore hosts the MTV Movie & TV Awards live from LA on Sunday, May 7, at 8 p.m. ET. You can vote now through April 17 at vote.mtv.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

sour-note:-10-years-after-divorce,-kenny-g-ordered-to-pay-ex-wife-more-than-$300k
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Sour note: 10 years after divorce, Kenny G ordered to pay ex-wife more than $300K

Kenny G and wife Lyndie in 2010; Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Kenny G and his ex-wife Lyndie Benson-Gorelick split back in 2012, but he was just ordered to pay her more than $300,000 in court costs and legal fees, The Daily Mail reports. According to court documents obtained by the paper, in 2021 the saxophonist filed to get his spousal support fees lowered. He said he no longer wants to pay her $40,000 a month, which he […]

todayApril 5, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%