Harry Styles to be final guest on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

Terence Patrick/CBS

OK, so maybe One Direction isn’t going to reunite to bid James Corden farewell on his late night show — but at least one-fifth of the group will be present and accounted for.

Harry Styles and Will Ferrell will be the final guests on The Late Late Show with James Corden, which will air its final episode April 27 at 12:27 a.m. ET/PT on CBS. It’s fitting that Harry will be a guest on the final show: while joining Corden back in 2015, he lost a game of Tattoo Roulette and had the show’s logo inked on his arm. He also guest-hosted the show in 2019.

As for Ferrell, he was one of the show’s first guests: He appeared during its premiere week in March 2015.

Also on April 27, a Carpool Karaoke special will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT.