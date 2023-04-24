AD
HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ builds cast for second season

todayApril 24, 2023

HBO

Production just got underway on the second season of the hit Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, but HBO announced Monday that four new faces will be seen in Westeros.

ABC Audio has confirmed Simon Russell Beale will play Ser Simon Strong, the great-uncle to Matthew Needham‘s Lord Larys Strong as seen in season 1.

Freddie Fox will play Ser Gwayne Hightower, the son of Rhys Ifans‘ Otto Hightower; Gayle Rankin will play the healer and visionary Alys Rivers; and Abubakar Salim will play Alyn of Hull, one of Velaryon’s sailors.

The returning cast from the first season includes Ifans, Needham, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel and Ewan Mitchell.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

