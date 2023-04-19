AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

“He did what?”: Meghan Trainor’s TMI about husband strikes again

todayApril 19, 2023

Background
share close
AD

 It’s a fact: Meghan Trainor has no filter when it comes to her personal life. But her latest revelation might just make you forget her now-legendary “side-by-side toilets” story.

Speaking to People, the singer, who’s pregnant with her second child, reveals that during her first pregnancy, her husband Daryl Sabara shaved her legs when her belly got too big for her do it herself.  And he didn’t stop at her legs.

“He shaved everything,” Trainor tells People. “For the C-section [with my son Riley], I don’t know why, but I was like, ‘I want a clear path. I want nothing in the way, so make sure it’s gorgeous down there,’ so they could see everything. And he did that for me.”

And after Meghan had that C-section, she says, she had to wear diapers — so guess who changed them, and picked up her dirty underwear?

As Meghan notes, “Some husbands, some couples we talk to, they’re like, ‘He did what?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, how else would I get them up?’ I don’t get it. I’m like, ‘How do people survive without a Daryl?'”

Meghan says she’s now reached the point in her second pregnancy where she “can’t see…can’t reach…can’t bend,” but, she boasts that Daryl will “do anything for me…when I have to get up to pee, I say, ‘Push,’ and Daryl rolls me off [the bed].”

Despite those challenges, Meghan — whose book about pregnancy, birth and motherhood, Dear Future Mama arrives on April 25 — can’t wait to have more kids.

“I’m the best version of me. Each kid’s going to bring a new version of me that I think is going to be bada** — so I need four, at least!”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

jackson-dean-brings-“fearless”-to-‘the-kelly-clarkson-show’
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Jackson Dean brings “Fearless” to ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Chad Wadsworth/CBS Jackson Dean recently performed his anthemic new single, "Fearless," on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Donning his signature black hat, Jackson brought his raspy vocals to the show as he sang, "'Cause I'm fearless/ I'll jump off the ledges/ Burn all the bridges, walk on the edges/ I'm fearless/ I don't mind the shadows Take all the arrows, ride in the echoes/ And I don't mind the night/ I don't mind the fight, even […]

todayApril 19, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%