Here’s what to look out for Saturday on Record Store Day

todayApril 21, 2023

Record Store Day is happening Saturday, April 22, and music fans are going to want to be prepared before they head out to shop at their local independent record store this weekend.

A whole lot of exclusive releases will be available, and here are some to be on the lookout for:

The 2020 John Lennon compilation Gimme Some Truth is being released as a box set consisting of nine 10-inch vinyl EPs. Meanwhile, Paul McCartney is contributing a 50th anniversary reissue of the 1973 Wings album Red Rose Speedway, while fellow surviving Beatle Ringo Starr is putting out a reissue of his 1981 solo effort, Stop and Smell the Roses

Keith Richards‘ long out-of-print Vintage Vinos collaboration will be out as a two-LP set, while The Rolling Stones‘ 1968 classic Beggars Banquet is being reissued on vinyl with its original artwork.

Stevie Nicks‘ Bella Donna Live 1981, capturing a 1981 live show supporting the Fleetwood Mac star’s first solo album, is making its vinyl debut. Fleetwood Mac’s early single “Albatross” is also getting a vinyl reissue.

And U2 is celebrating the 40th anniversary of their album War with a 12-inch EP featuring remixed versions of “Two Hearts Beat As One” and “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” as well as two versions of the same songs from their recently released Songs of Surrender album. The EP will be released on 180g white vinyl.

RSD 2023 will also feature exclusive releases from Duran DuranPearl JamThe Allman Brothers BandDavid ByrneThe CranberriesThe CureThe DoorsEmerson, Lake & PalmerJerry Garcia BandThe Grateful DeadJoan Jett & The BlackheartsBilly JoelElton JohnTodd RundgrenT. RexVan HalenYes and Warren Zevon

For the full list of releases and participating stores, visit RecordStoreDay.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

