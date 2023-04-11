AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Here’s your chance to pick Luke Combs’ next single

todayApril 11, 2023

Background
ABC

Luke Combs wants you to chime in on what his next single should be.

The global country star recently sent out a poll on Twitter asking fans to pick his next single. “What song did you pick to be my next on Country Radio?!” Luke tweets.

The two options are “5 Leaf Clover” and “Love You Anyway.” Both tracks are off Luke’s fourth studio album, Gettin’ Old, which dropped in March.

Fans can respond to Luke’s poll on Twitter or submit a selection through an official voting link now. 

Luke celebrated his 15th consecutive number one single in March with “Going Going Gone.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

