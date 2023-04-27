AD
National News

Illinois man using leaf blower shot, killed by neighbor in his own driveway

todayApril 27, 2023

(ANTIOCH TOWNSHIP, Ill.) — An Illinois man using a leaf blower on his property was shot and killed by his own neighbor this month, becoming the latest in a string of high-profile shooting victims targeted while doing everyday tasks.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, William Martys was found dead in his Antioch Township driveway around 7:35 p.m. on April 12 with a gunshot wound to his head. He was declared dead at a local hospital.

After an investigation, authorities on Tuesday arrested Martys’ 79-year-old neighbor, Ettore Lacchei, who they say approached Martys and began arguing with him. During the dispute, Lacchei shot and killed Martys.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of William Martys, who was senselessly murdered,” said Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg. “The members of the sheriff’s office are relentless when it comes to seeking justice for victims. The members of our Criminal Investigations Division have been working around the clock to bring Mr. Martys’ murderer to justice, and I am happy Mr. Martys’ family can begin the closure and healing process.”

Lacchei is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bond in the county jail.

In a press release, the sheriff’s department said that Lacchei had “various perceived grievances” with Martys.”

A neighbor of both men confirmed that history to ABC affiliate WLS, claiming that Lacchei had pulled a gun on Martys at least once before.

“No one deserves anything like that and it’s just kind of crazy to think that someone can just break like that over just a simple argument that can be fixed just talking,” said neighbor JR McCarty.

Investigators found the likely murder weapon near Lacchei’s property line, the sheriff’s office said.

Martys’ daughter, Jacquelyn Martys, told the Washington Post that the family had no comment on her father’s death.

“We are trying to deal with the tremendous loss,” she said.

0%