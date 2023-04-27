In Brief: ‘General Hospital’ leads Daytime Emmy nominations, and more

Deadline reports Cara Delevingne has joined the 12th season of FX’s American Horror Story, as a series regular, joining season 9 vet Emma Roberts and franchise newcomer Kim Kardashian. Details of Delevingne’s character haven’t been revealed. The latest season — based on Danielle Valentine’s thriller novel Delicate Condition, due out in August — is described as a feminist update of Rosemary’s Baby. It reportedly follows “a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens,” per the outlet…

ABC’s General Hospital leads all other nominees for the 50th Daytime Emmys with 19 nods, followed by CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful with 14, The Young and the Restless with 13 and NBC/Peacock’s Days of Our Lives with 11. The Kelly Clarkson Show leads the talk field with 11 noms, followed by The Drew Barrymore Show and The Jennifer Hudson Show with seven and six, respectively. The full list of nominees can be found at The 50th Annual Daytime Emmys’ website…

Better Call Carmy: Bob Odenkirk is joining the cast of FX’s heralded drama The Bear, according to Variety. The trade says the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul veteran will fill an as-yet-unrevealed guest role. The series, which follows Golden Globe winner Jeremy Allen White‘s hotshot chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, who in the second season will be trying to transform his family’s troubled Chicago eatery into a fine dining establishment. The series returns in June…