In Brief: Keanu may do dark comedy ‘Outcome’, and more

Showtime has canceled comedian Ziwe Fumudoh‘s late-night talk show, Ziwe, after two seasons and given a six-episode series order to Mandy Patinkin’s Seasoned, according to Variety. Ziwe featured interviews, musical numbers and sketches. Season 2 guests included Drew Barrymore, Blake Griffin and Emily Ratajkowski. Seasoned, featuring Patinkin and his wife Kathryn Grody, is based on the couple’s off-screen relationship. It follows “the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple played by Patinkin and Grody,” per the outlet, which also reports Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance’s upcoming Heist 88 has been moved from Paramount+ to Showtime…

Hulu on Wednesday dropped the trailer for season 2 of Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi. The show features the Top Chef host hitting the road to visit and cook with chefs in immigrant communities across the U.S.A. Per the streamer, “Over borscht, cornbread, pasteles and more, Padma uncovers the roots and relationship between our food, our humanity and our history — ultimately uncovering stories that challenge notions of identity, belonging, and what it means to be American.” Taste the Nation season 2 premieres May 5 on Hulu…

A week after its series debut, The Big Door Prize, has gotten an early season 2 renewal, Apple TV+ announced on Wednesday. Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, the comedy, starring Christopher O’Dowd and Gabrielle Dennis, tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears in the general store, promising to reveal each resident’s true life potential. The Big Door Prize also stars Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Djouliet Amara and Sammy Fourlas…

The Bold Type and Mad Men alum Sam Page has joined the cast of ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy in a recurring role, according to Variety. He’ll play Sam Sutton, “an Air Force pilot who is seriously injured in a base-jumping accident. Although he’s coping with trauma, he somehow maintains his sense of humor and charm,” per the network. Page will make his first appearance during the May 4 episode, titled “Come Fly With Me”…

John Wick: Chapter 4‘s Keanu Reeves is in talks to star in Outcome, the Apple Studios dark comedy co-written and directed by Jonah Hill, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Reeves would play Reef, “a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past,” per THR. Hill and Apple Original Films are also developing a Grateful Dead biopic in which he’ll star and co-produce with Martin Scorsese, who’s also been tapped to direct as well…