In Brief: Keanu Reeves, Seth Rogen team up for comedy ‘Good Fortune’, and more

Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves are set to star in the comedy Good Fortune, along with Aziz Ansari, who will make his feature directorial debut, according to Variety. Good Fortune marks the second directorial debut for Ansari, whose first attempt, the comedic drama Being Mortal, was suspended over complaints of actor Bill Murray’s inappropriate behavior on set…

Fox has ordered the game show Snake Oil, hosted by former Saturday Night Live star David Spade and executive produced by Will Arnett, host of the network’s LEGO Masters, according to Deadline. The show “sees contestants pitched unique products by convincing entrepreneurs – some of whom are showcasing real business ventures, while the others are ‘Snake Oil Salesmen’ whose products are fake. Contestants, with the help of guest celebrity advisors, must determine which products are real and which are a sham, for a chance to win life-changing money,” per the outlet. Snake Oil is set to launch during the 2023/24 season…

Peacock has ordered the first Love Island spinoff, Love Island Games, the streamer announced on Tuesday. The spinoff will bring together popular islanders from the U.S. and international versions of the show for a second shot at love, featuring both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling and dramatic new arrivals. A premiere date has not yet been set. Details around cast, schedule and location will be announced at a later date…