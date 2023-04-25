AD
In Brief: Oscars date set for 2024, and more

todayApril 25, 2023

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC on Monday announced the 96th Oscars will take place Sunday, March 10, 2024. The show will air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The nominations voting period will run from January 11-16, 2024, with the official nominations announcement on January 23…

He may hate to travel, but Eugene Levy is ready to hit the road again for a second season of his Apple TV+ reality series The Reluctant Traveler. “After experiencing season one, I’ve come to realize it’s true what they say about travel broadening the mind — and, I guess my mind could still take some broadening. So I’m packing my suitcase once again and looking forward — with a healthy dose of trepidation — to whatever adventures lie in store,” the Schitt’s Creek alum said in a statement on Monday, adding, “Here’s to trying new things — well, within reason”…

Ginnie Newhart, the wife of comedian Bob Newhart, died Sunday at their home in Century City after a long illness, publicist Jerry Digney told The Hollywood Reporter. She was 82. Ginnie is credited with coming up with the idea to conclude Bob’s Vermont-based sitcom by combining with it with his earlier Chicago-based show. The now classic Newhart finale ended with Dick waking up in the middle of the night as Bob Hartley — his character from his 1970s series The Bob Newhart Show — in bed with his then TV wife, Suzanne Pleshette, in their Chicago apartment, suggesting that his entire second series had been a dream…

Truth Be Told, the Apple TV+ drama of the same name won’t return for a fourth season. Series star Octavia Spencer shared the news on her Instagram, along with a video of the cast and crew waving goodbye while The Bellamy Brothers‘ “Let Your Love Shine” played underneath. “Hey y’all. I wanted to share the news that after three seasons of seeking truth and justice, Poppy Scoville is going on a much-needed vacation,” she wrote. After thanking the studio and producers, she closed with “Poppy Scoville signing off.” Gabrielle Union co-starred in season 3, following Aaron PaulLizzy Caplan and Kate Hudson, who shared top billing with Spencer in the show’s first and second seasons, respectively…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

