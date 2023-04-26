AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Uncategorized

In Brief: Peri Gilpin returns as Roz for ‘Frasier’ reboot, and more

todayApril 26, 2023

Background
share close
AD

The Shark Is Broken, a stage comedy that takes a behind-the-scenes look at the classic 1975 movie Jaws, is heading to Broadway, Sonia Friedman Productions and Scott Landis announced on Tuesday. Ian Shaw — son of the late Robert Shaw, who starred as the shark hunter Quint in the film — wrote and stars in the production that “imagines what happened on board ‘The Orca’ when the cameras stopped rolling during the filming of Stephen Spielberg’s blockbuster.” Casting for the roles of Roy Scheider‘s Martin Brody and Richard Dreyfuss‘ Matt Hooper will be announced at a later date. Previews for The Shark Is Broken will begin July 25, at the John Golden Theatre with an official opening set for Thursday, August 10…

Frasier alum Peri Gilpin, who played Roz Doyle, producer of the Seattle-based radio show, hosted by Kelsey Grammer‘s titular character will guest star in the Paramount+ sequel series, according to Deadline. When Frasier ended its run in 2004, Roz was promoted to station manager. Her role in the new series has yet to be revealed. Bebe Neuwirth is also set to return as Lilith Sternin in the sequel. The new series also stars Anders Keith as David, son of Niles and Daphne — played respectively by David Hyde Pierce and Jane Leeves. Pierce will not return for the sequel…

“This summer, everything changes,” reads the caption to the teaser trailer for season 3 of Netflix’s The Witcher, which will mark Henry Cavill‘s final season on the show. “Now, for the first time, I understand real fear,” Cavill’s character Geralt of Rivia is heard saying at the beginning of the clip, which also reveals the fantasy drama will return in two separate parts, premiering June 29 and July 27. Cavill announced he was leaving the Netflix series on Oct. 29 and that Liam Hemsworth was taking over the role for season 4…

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

scoreboard-roundup-—-4/25/23
insert_link

Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 4/25/23

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Tuesday's sports events: MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL INTERLEAGUE Kansas City 5, Arizona 4 Seattle 5, Philadelphia 3 Cincinnati 7, Texas 6 Detroit 4, Milwaukee 3 Colorado 5, Cleveland 1 AMERICAN LEAGUE LA Angels 5, Oakland 3 Boston 8, Baltimore 6 Houston 5, Tampa Bay 0 Toronto 7, Chi White Sox 0 Minnesota 6, NY Yankees 2 NATIONAL LEAGUE San Francisco 5, St. Louis […]

todayApril 26, 2023

Similar posts

Uncategorized

Brett Young’s “You Didn’t” is fast becoming a fan favorite at live shows

Jason Kempin / Staff With "You Didn't" approaching the top five on the country charts, Brett Young says he's grateful for the song's growing success despite its long, record-breaking tenure on the charts. "'You Didn't' is setting all kind of weird records, huh?" Brett remarks. "I mean, it's something like 2 1/2 months longer than any country song has […]

todayApril 26, 2023

Uncategorized

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Rickey Medlocke on the band continuing: “Lynyrd Skynyrd has always been a live entity”

Gary Miller/Getty Images Lynyrd Skynyrd revealed in March they decided to go on following the death of guitarist and original member Gary Rossington, and Skynyrd guitarist Rickey Medlocke thinks it’s a decision that just makes sense for the band.  Medlocke tells ABC Audio that the band, management and the families of Gary, Johnny Van Zandt and […]

todayApril 26, 2023

AD
0%