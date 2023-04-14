AD
In Tampa, Taylor Swift drops more ‘Speak Now’ hints, (possibly) makes vague reference to breakup

todayApril 14, 2023

Playing her first show since news broke of her breakup with Joe AlwynTaylor Swift didn’t address that particular event during her Thursday night show in Tampa, Florida, but she might have acknowledged it — as well as hinting once again at the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

“Is it just me or do we have a lot of things to catch up on?” Taylor asked the audience, according to Rolling Stone

During one segment of the Eras Tour, Taylor’s Ed Sheeran duet “Everything Has Changed” usually plays over the speakers while the set changes. Except on Thursday night, Rolling Stone reports, the song was changed to “Holy Ground,” a track from Red that Taylor once described as being about “finally appreciating a past relationship for what it was, rather than being bitter about what it didn’t end up being.”

Another change was that Taylor wore a yellow dress she hadn’t worn before prior to performing her first surprise song of the night: “Speak Now.” Taylor wore a yellow dress on the back cover of Speak Now.

She told the audience, “So I’ve been thinking a lot about one of my albums recently. One of my albums has been on my mind a lot. I’ve been thinking about it, lots of thoughts going on in my brain about it, so I thought I might play the title track of that album.”

And finally, Rolling Stone reports, during her performance of the song “Cardigan,” she sang, “I knew you’d linger like a tattoo kiss/ I knew you’d haunt all of my what-ifs” and winked directly into the camera when she sang the word “haunt.”

Fans believe this is another hint about Speak Now (Taylor’s Version): that album contains the song “Haunted.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

