AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Irvo Otieno prosecutor seeks one trial for 10 defendants in his killing

todayApril 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — The prosecutor in the Irvo Otieno case on Wednesday filed a motion seeking one trial for all 10 people accused in Otieno’s killing in Virginia in March.

Otieno, a Richmond resident, died in police custody after he was held down by seven Henrico County, Virginia, sheriff’s deputies and three hospital employees for about 12 minutes, according to Ann Cabell Baskervill, the commonwealth’s attorney for Dinwiddie County.

The 10 have been charged with second-degree murder.

Each of the defendants will be able to argue for or against the motion at their pretrial hearings. G. Russell Stone Jr., who is representing defendant Brandon Edwards Rodgers, told ABC News that he has received the motion and will be reviewing it.

ABC News has contacted each of the attorneys for the other defendants in the case. None of the 10 have yet entered pleas.

Cabell Baskervill described the incident as “cruel and a demonstration of power that is unlawful.” She said Otieno’s preliminary cause of death was positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints.

Virginia State Police were not called for three-and-a-half hours after Otieno’s death, the commonwealth’s attorney has said. In that time, his body was moved, his handcuffs and leg irons were removed and washed and a funeral home had been called instead of the medical examiner’s office.

In the commonwealth’s motion for one trial for all 10 defendants, Cabell Baskervill argued that “the cause and dynamics of Otieno’s death support a joined trial in ways that, say, a single gunshot wound might not.”

Cabell Baskervill wrote in the motion that Otieno’s asphyxiation “reflects severe compression of the chest by a heavy weight. Here, that heavy weight was the Henrico deputies and the Central State staff.”

She wrote that the 10 defendants allegedly acted together causing the death of Otieno. The autopsy couldn’t determine which defendant “was on which of Otieno’s body parts at any given time. The most culpable persons as first degree principals would be those on his torso.”

“If one person here had acted differently, then Otieno may very well have been able to survive,” Cabell Baskervill wrote.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

escaped-detainee-tied-to-fatal-carjacking-dead-after-shootout-with-mississippi-deputies
insert_link

National News

Escaped detainee tied to fatal carjacking dead after shootout with Mississippi deputies

(JACKSON, Miss.) -- One of four detainees who escaped from a Mississippi jail over the weekend is believed to be dead after a shootout with law enforcement Wednesday, while the whereabouts of the other escapees are currently unknown, authorities said. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones identified the deceased detainee as 22-year-old Dylan Arrington, was also believed to be tied to a fatal carjacking in Jackson on Monday -- two days […]

todayApril 27, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%