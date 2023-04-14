AD
Buck Country Music News

It’s “Tails I Lose” for Parker McCollum

todayApril 14, 2023

Parker McCollum melds neo-traditional instrumentation and forlorn lyrics on his new song, “Tails I Lose.”

Penned by Parker alongside Wade BowenBrad Warren and Brett Warren, the song finds a heartbroken man pining for the return of his old flame. The hook of the song? “Heads you win, tails I lose.”

“We hadn’t heard the phrase ‘heads you win, tails I lose’ in a country song before,” shares Parker, “so we started writing that idea over a melody and dropping all kinds of imagery about breakups. When we got in the studio, Rob McNelley played that guitar sound and I was like, ‘That’s it.’ The guitar lick is so good, it sets the song up and does it justice. This song is just hardcore country. I love it and hope the fans do too.”

“Tails I Lose” is the latest release from Parker’s upcoming new album, Never Enough. Arriving on May 12, the record features his current single, “Handle on You,” which is approaching the top of the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Rev Rock Report

Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott: New bands “aren’t getting the chance” to hit it big

Ross Halfin While some people may think rock is dead, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott isn't one of them, although he does think it’s much harder for bands these days. “Nowadays kids just shove their headphones on, not talking to their parents or their mates. It’s a very insular world,” he tells Metro UK. “Which is why I think playing live has become very important because people have to rub shoulders.”  Elliott notes that the […]

todayApril 14, 2023

