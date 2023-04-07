AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

“I’ve been looking for this all my life”: Lucasfilm releases final trailer to ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’

todayApril 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Lucasfilm

Harrison Ford‘s Dr. Henry “Indiana” Jones is a man out of time when we first see him in the just-released new trailer to Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The professor is jolted awake in 1969 to the sounds of The Rolling Stones‘ “Sympathy for the Devil,” which plays through most of the new footage, and we see his university colleagues throwing him a retirement party. 

He’s later joined by his goddaughter Helena, played by Emmy winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who reminds him about the Dial of Destiny. It’s an elusive MacGuffin, the pursuit of which apparently drove her father — played by Toby Jones — crazy, according to Indy. It can “change the course of history.” 

Through flashbacks that set up the film — with Ford de-aged with the help of digital magic — we see Jones’ pursuit of the dial. In the present, 1969, Mads Mikkelsen‘s former Nazi officer Jürgen Voller wants to use it to change Hitler’s “mistakes” and presumably win WWII.

“You stole it,” Indy says. “Then you stole it,” Voller replies. “Then I stole it,” Helena says. “It’s called capitalism.” 

Amid action in both the past and present, Jones recalls to Helena, “I’ve been tortured with voodoo. I’ve been shot nine times, including once by your father, but I’ve been looking for this all my life.” 

Ford’s last ride as Jones debuts in theaters June 30. 

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

beloved-uk-taylor-swift-cardboard-cutout-auctioned-for-charity-in-memory-of-slain-transgender-teen
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Beloved UK Taylor Swift cardboard cutout auctioned for charity in memory of slain transgender teen

ABC Earlier this year, Taylor Swift fans in Manchester, England, were dismayed to learn a cardboard cutout of the singer was in danger of being taken away. The cutout was positioned in an apartment window along the train's route, where anyone who rode the city's Metrolink tram line to the city center could see it.  Now "Tram Taylor," as she's known, will find a new home for a good cause. Since 2017, a Manchester comedian […]

todayApril 7, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%