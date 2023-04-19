AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Jackson Dean brings “Fearless” to ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

todayApril 19, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Chad Wadsworth/CBS

Jackson Dean recently performed his anthemic new single, “Fearless,” on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Donning his signature black hat, Jackson brought his raspy vocals to the show as he sang, “‘Cause I’m fearless/ I’ll jump off the ledges/ Burn all the bridges, walk on the edges/ I’m fearless/ I don’t mind the shadows Take all the arrows, ride in the echoes/ And I don’t mind the night/ I don’t mind the fight, even if I lose/ I’ve got thick skin, I’ll dive in, I’m fearless/ Except when it comes to you.” 

The song was penned by the fast-rising newcomer alongside Luke Dick and Jonathan Scott Sherwood.

“Fearless” is featured on Jackson’s 2022 debut album, Greenbroke, as well as his recently released live record, Live at the Ryman.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

it’s-official:-luke-combs-has-chosen-his-next-single
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

It’s official: Luke Combs has chosen his next single

ABC Luke Combs has finally chosen his next single thanks to you, the fans.  After gathering fans' votes earlier this month, Luke has announced "Love You Anyway" as his next single. The win, however, was not by a landslide. "Love You Anyway" led the poll against "5 Leaf Clover" by only two percentage points.  The announcement was personally shared by Luke at his recent stadium concert in Nashville. "So, about a week and a half ago, I guess. I […]

todayApril 19, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%