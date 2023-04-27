AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’ ﻿canceled following Facebook Watch shutdown

todayApril 27, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Red Table Talk is one of many shows that has been canceled as a result of Meta’s decision to shut down Facebook Watch. 

The talk show, produced by Westbrook Studios, featured Jada, her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and her daughter, Willow Smith, as they had serious discussions with special guests like Snoop DoggTiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart.

Deadline reports the show is being shopped around with hopes of finding a new home.

Red Table Talk was a Facebook Watch original. FB Watch was also behind shows like Peace of Mind with Taraji with Taraji P. HensonSteve on Watch with Steve Harvey, The Biebers on Watch and more. None of the shows will be coming back with new seasons. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

madonna-releasing-‘rainbow-edition’-of-her-dance-remix-collection-for-pride-month
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Madonna releasing ‘Rainbow Edition’ of her dance remix collection for Pride Month

Rhino Ahead of launching her massive Celebration Tour, Madonna has a special release coming in June for Pride Month. Finally Enough Love: The Rainbow Edition is a special rainbow-vinyl version of her 2022 dance remix collection, which celebrates her 50 number-one singles on Billboard's Dance/Club chart. It was originally released in June 2022 in a variety of different formats, including a limited edition six-LP set on red and black vinyl, which sold out in three days. This […]

todayApril 27, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%