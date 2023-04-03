AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

James Taylor adds five new shows to upcoming tour

todayApril 3, 2023

Norman Seeff

James Taylor has added some more dates to his upcoming summer tour. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer announced five new shows, with stops in Connecticut, Boston, New York and New Jersey.

The new dates kick off August 29 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, followed by a two-night stand in Boston, August 31 and September 1. He then heads to Wantagh, New York, on September 3, followed by Holmdel, New Jersey, September 4.

Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, August 4, at 10 a.m. ET, with the general sale set for Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. ET.

Taylor is set to kick off his upcoming tour on May 25 in Woodinville, Washington. The trek wraps up with a two-night stand September 8 and 10 in Vienna, Virginia. A complete list of dates can be found at jamestaylor.com

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

