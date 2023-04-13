Jamie Foxx receiving after unknown ‘medical complication,’ daughter Corinne says

Joe Maher/Getty Images

Jamie Foxx is recovering after suffering an undisclosed “medical complication” Tuesday, according to a social media post by the movie star’s daughter, Corinne Foxx.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the 29-year-old actress shared in an Instagram post on Wednesday night.

While the post did not elaborate on the exact medical concern, Corinne added that the Day Shift star is “already on his way to recovery.”

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy at this time,” the post concluded.

It is unclear what kind of symptoms Foxx was suffering during the incident or whether he was hospitalized.