Jerry Springer, former mayor who transformed daytime TV, dead at 79

todayApril 27, 2023

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Jerry Springer, the former mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, whose eponymous daytime show transformed talk television, has died, ABC News has confirmed. He was 79.

According to his rep, Springer “died peacefully Thursday at his home in suburban Chicago.”

Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for the family, added: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.”

He continued, “He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

The statement concluded, as his shows did, with a final thought: “To remember Jerry, the family asks that in lieu of flowers you consider following his spirit and make a donation or commit to an act of kindness to someone in need or a worthy advocacy organization. As he always said, ‘Take care of yourself, and each other.'”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

