Mike FM Music News

John Oates shares “upbeat” cover of “What A Wonderful World”

todayApril 21, 2023

John Oates continues to share a new track each month, and his latest is his take on the Louis Armstrong classic “What A Wonderful World.”

“What an honor for me to be able to cover one of Americas’ [sic] greatest popular songs,” Oates says. “A true classic and a song that just makes everyone feel good.” 

He adds, “I hope you dig the 70s R&B style approach to the arrangement. I wanted it to be more upbeat and tried to make it my own.”

“What A Wonderful World” is the fourth single Oates has released this year, following “Why Can’t We Live Together,” “Disconnected” and “Pushin’ A Rock.”

And fans can see Oates sing these songs and more when he hits the road this year. He has several dates on the books, kicking off with a May 7 gig in Austin, Texas. A complete list of dates can be found at JohnOates.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

