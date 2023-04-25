AD
Entertainment News

John Travolta’s ‘Saturday Night Fever’ suit, ‘Harry Potter’ wand, Iron Man helmet and more fetch big bucks at auction

todayApril 25, 2023

Julien’s Hollywood: Classic & Contemporary auction took place on Saturday, April 22 and, as expected, John Travolta‘s iconic white three-piece suit from Saturday Night Fever and props from Harry Potter from the Order of the Phoenix and Iron Man drew some of the highest bids.

The iconic white three-piece “Tony Manero” suit worn by Travolta in Saturday Night Fever sold for $260,000. The two-piece suit worn by Travolta’s Vincent Vega character from Pulp Fiction was also on the block, and fetched $32,000.

Items from the Harry Potter universe included the “Albus Dumbledore” elder wand prop used by Michael Gambon in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, which sold for a jaw-dropping $130,000 — over twenty-one times its original $6,000 estimate. A “Voldemort” wand prop used by Ralph Fiennes in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, estimated to sell for $7,000 went for $65,000 and a Harry Potter wand used by Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 drew $32,500 — over eight times its original estimate of $4,000.

An original Iron Man Mark XLVI Helmet worn by Robert Downey Jr. in Captain America: Civil War sold for a whopping $127,000, while a prototype Mark III Helmet and Mark VII Repulsor Glove Prop went for $26,000 and and $29,250, respectively.

Other memorabilia included Warren Beatty‘s Dick Tracy coat and hat and Michael J. Fox‘s “Marty McFly” Back to the Future II Mattel Hoverboard, which each sold for $91,000.

The full list of items can be found at Julien’s website.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

