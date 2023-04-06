AD
‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ director shares new pic of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn as filming wraps

todayApril 6, 2023

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Filming has wrapped on Lady Gaga‘s upcoming movie Joker: Folie à Deux, and to mark the occasion, director Todd Phillips shared a new look at the star in her role as Harley Quinn.

Phillips posted two photos: One of Gaga and one of Joaquin Phoenix, both in costume and makeup as Quinn and Joker.  “That’s a wrap,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together.”

In the photo, Gaga is rocking a messy platinum bob and a black jacket, with her Harley Quinn makeup: smeared red lipstick and black eye makeup. She doesn’t look quite as crazed as some of the images that have popped up from the shoot.  Gaga posted the same photo to her own feed and wrote “That’s a wrap,” adding “X, Harleen.” 

Gaga’s character’s actual name is Dr. Harleen Quinzel: She’s a psychiatrist who falls in love with Phoenix’s character Arthur Fleck, aka Joker.

The musical sequel is scheduled to arrive in theaters on October 4.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

