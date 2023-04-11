AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Jonas Brothers to play doubleheader at Yankee Stadium with addition of second show

todayApril 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Courtesy Live Nation

Looks like the Jonas Brothers will be playing a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium this summer.

After announcing their one-night-only performance of five of their albums at the legendary stadium on August 12, they’ve just added a second show “due to incredible demand.”

The general sale for the new show begins Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. via jonasbrothers.com. A Citi cardmembers presale starts Wednesday, April 12, at 10 a.m. ET, while a Verizon presale starts on the same day at the same time.

One of the five albums the group will be performing will be their upcoming release, The Album, due out May 12. It features the already released tracks “Waffle House” and “Wings.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

foo-fighters-announce-more-headlining-dates;-playing-eddie-vedder’s-ohana-festival
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Foo Fighters announce more headlining dates; playing Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Foo Fighters have announced another batch of headlining U.S. shows. The six-date run spans from August 4 in Spokane, Washington, to October 5 in El Paso, Texas. The Breeders will support on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. local time. A presale begins Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET. For the full list of dates and all ticket […]

todayApril 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%