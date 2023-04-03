AD
“Jungleland” makes tour debut at Bruce Springsteen’s Madison Square Garden show

todayApril 3, 2023

Background
Photo by Rob DeMartin

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band brought their tour to New York’s Madison Square Garden this weekend and treated fans to a very special performance.

For the first time on this trek, Bruce and the band performed the Born to Run epic “Jungleland.” According to the Asbury Park Press, before launching into the song The Boss told the crowd, “We got something special for New York City.” 

And it turns out some famous faces got to enjoy that tour debut, with Paul McCartney among the A-listers spotted in the audience.

Springsteen’s MSG show was the first of five shows in the New York/New Jersey area over the next two weeks. On Monday, April 3, he’s set to play Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, followed by two shows at Long Island’s UBS Arena April 9 and 11. He then wraps this leg of the tour on April 14 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

