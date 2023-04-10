AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Justin Jones vote: Nashville Metro Council votes to reinstate expelled lawmaker

todayApril 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Seth Herald/Getty Images

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Nashville’s Metro Council voted unanimously to reinstate Justin Jones, the Tennessee House representative who was ousted last week for taking part in a gun control rally.

Jones will serve as an interim legislator until a special election is called.

Nashville Vice Mayor Jim Shulman, the council’s president, told ABC News that members quickly scheduled the meeting following Thursday’s vote by the Republican-led statehouse to expel Jones and Justin Pearson for allegedly violating the chamber’s rules of decorum by participating in the March 30 protest.

State Rep. Gloria Johnson, who also took part in the protest that was prompted by the March 27 mass shooting at The Covenant School, was subjected to an expulsion vote but not enough members supported it.

The meeting was packed with Jones’ supporters who made their voices heard, as Council members weighed their decision on the future of Jones’ seat. They let out a huge cheer after the vote came through after nearly 12 minutes.

Jones, 27, ran for office last year for the open house seat in Tennessee’s 52nd district, which includes Nashville. He had no opponents in the general election.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

virginia-mom-facing-charges-for-6-year-old-who-shot-teacher
insert_link

National News

Virginia mom facing charges for 6-year-old who shot teacher

(NEWSPORT NEWS, Va.) -- The mother of a 6-year-old boy who allegedly shot a teacher at his Newport News, Virginia, elementary school is now facing charges, prosecutors announced Monday. A grand jury returned two indictments charging Deja Taylor with felony child neglect and misdemeanor recklessly leaving a loaded firearm as to endanger a child, according to prosecutors. Taylor's 6-year-old son allegedly took a handgun from his home on Jan. 6, put […]

todayApril 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%