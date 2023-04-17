AD
Katy Perry says she’s ready to “go see the kids who couldn’t make it to Vegas”

todayApril 17, 2023

John Shearer/Getty Images for Katy Perry

Katy Perry recently announced the final dates for her successful Las Vegas residency show PLAY, but the good news is that fans who weren’t lucky enough to see that show are finally going to get their chance to see her perform.

“I still love making music. I still love spreading light and love. I know there’s a lot of people who couldn’t make it to Vegas,” Katy tells OUT magazine. “The last time I was on tour was in 2018. I’m … due. How about that? I’m due to go out and see the kids that couldn’t make it to Vegas.”

But when she does go out on tour, she explains, it won’t be anything like the oversized spectacular that is PLAY.

“I wish I could bring it to the rest of the world, but it’s just not technically possible to cart around [over-the-top] toilets and bathtubs,” she tells the magazine, referring to the giant-sized props she uses in her show.

However, she notes, “Closing a chapter on PLAY allows me to start a new chapter. I’m so excited for the potential of my story to continue.”

We may get a hint of what to expect from a non-Vegas Katy performance in May when she sings at King Charles‘ coronation in England. And in addition to her American Idol duties, Katy says there’s another reality TV show competition she wants to appear on: RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“It’s absolutely on my bucket list,” she tells OUT of being a guest judge on the award-winning show. “We’re just trying to figure out the best date to do it. I adore Ru and that is an iconic show. I’m inspired by that show daily.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

