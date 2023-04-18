AD
Mike FM Music News

Kelly Clarkson covers herself, debuts “Mine” during Kellyoke performance

todayApril 18, 2023

Weiss Eubanks/NBC Universal

Kelly Clarkson switched things up a bit for her Kellyoke performance on Tuesday’s edition of The Kelly Clarkson Show: Instead of performing another artist’s hit, she sang one of her own songs.

Kelly premiered one of her two new songs, “Mine,” from her upcoming album, Chemistry. “I was feeling all the feelings when I wrote that one,” she told the audience. “I just love that I’ve never really done anything like that on a chorus and never changed tempo in a song — it was just a different vibe for me overall, so I was very excited.”

“Obviously, I was also very angry and sad,” she laughed. “But I let it out and I feel great now.”

Speaking about the entire album, Kelly said, “It’s not all just sad and angry, I swear. It’s like a whole arc of an entire relationship because you can’t diminish something to just one feeling.”

Chemistry is out June 23. On April 24, Kelly will sing the album in its entirety at a special show at LA’s Belasco Theater. Tickets for that are on sale now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

