AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Kelly Clarkson releases two songs from her next chapter a day before 20th anniversary of her debut

todayApril 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Sony Legacy

Kelly Clarkson‘s having a full-circle moment: She released two new songs from her upcoming album, Chemistry, 24 hours before she marks the 20th anniversary of her very first album, Thankful.

Released on April 15, 2003 — six months after Kelly won the first season of American Idol — Thankful featured Kelly’s first non-Idol single, “Miss Independent.” It was co-written by Christina Aguilera, who originally planned to include it on her album Stripped, but didn’t finish it.

Kelly completed it with the other writers and recorded it herself, though Christina was reportedly upset about it. The song became a top 10 hit in the U.S. and around the world, and earned Kelly her first Grammy nomination for Best Female Pop Vocal performance. Allegedly, Christina stopped being upset when she ended up winning that category for “Beautiful.”

Thankful also includes “The Trouble with Love Is,” which appeared on the soundtrack of the hit 2003 film Love Actually, as well as her Idol coronation song “A Moment Like This” and its flip side, “Before Your Love.” Thankful debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and went Platinum in six weeks. It received positive reviews and proved Kelly had actual talent beyond the scope of American Idol. 

As for Kelly’s new songs “Me”https://digital.abcaudio.com/”Mine,” they’re both addressed to the person who broke her heart — presumably her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

In “Mine,” Kelly sings, “Go ahead and break my heart/ that’s fine/ so unkind … someone’s gonna show you how a heart can be used like you did mine.” In “Me,” she declares, “You are the reason I said goodbye … I don’t need to need somebody/ when I got me.”

There’s no release date yet for Chemistry, but Kelly’s Las Vegas residency begins in July.



Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

megan-moroney’s-advice-to-her-younger-self?-“dream-bigger”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Megan Moroney’s advice to her younger self? “Dream bigger”

Catherine Powell/Getty Images Hot on the heels of her Breakthrough Female Video of the Year win at the 2023 CMT Music Awards, Megan Moroney has earned her first ACM nomination for New Female Artist of the Year at the 58th ACM Awards.  Growing up, Megan never envisioned herself receiving these accolades and nods, let alone winning awards. After all, she was on track to be an accountant, not singing in front of thousands […]

todayApril 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%