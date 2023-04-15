Kerr County confirms first rabies case of 2023

AD

Kerr County Animal Services has confirmed the first positive case of rabies in 2023 following a report on April 7, that a skunk had come into contact with a property owner’s dogs off of Seabee Highway North, located east of Spur 100 and the Kerrville VA Medical Center in Kerrville. According to KCAS Director Reagan Givens, “We were notified this morning (April 13) that the results were positive for rabies.

Pet owners are reminded that the state requires all dogs and cats must be vaccinated against the disease by the time the pet reaches four months of age. The vaccines then must be given at least once every three years, and proof of those vaccinations must be kept in the official certificate furnished by the veterinarian. The certificate must bear the pet owner’s name, address and telephone number, as well as identifying information about the animal, including species, sex, weight, breed and color. Information about the type of vaccine used, as well as the veterinarian’s signature and license number should also be included.

Anyone who sees a wild animal or stray animal is asked to refrain from feeding or making close contact with them. Suspected cases of rabies may be reported to KCAS at (830) 257-3100, or by contacting the Zoonosis Control in San Antonio at (210) 949-2048.

