AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Kerr County confirms first rabies case of 2023

todayApril 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD

Kerr County Animal Services has confirmed the first positive case of rabies in 2023 following a report on April 7, that a skunk had come into contact with a property owner’s dogs off of Seabee Highway North, located east of Spur 100 and the Kerrville VA Medical Center in Kerrville. According to KCAS Director Reagan Givens, “We were notified this morning (April 13) that the results were positive for rabies.

Pet owners are reminded that the state requires all dogs and cats must be vaccinated against the disease by the time the pet reaches four months of age. The vaccines then must be given at least once every three years, and proof of those vaccinations must be kept in the official certificate furnished by the veterinarian. The certificate must bear the pet owner’s name, address and telephone number, as well as identifying information about the animal, including species, sex, weight, breed and color. Information about the type of vaccine used, as well as the veterinarian’s signature and license number should also be included.

Anyone who sees a wild animal or stray animal is asked to refrain from feeding or making close contact with them. Suspected cases of rabies may be reported to KCAS at (830) 257-3100, or by contacting the Zoonosis Control in San Antonio at (210) 949-2048.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Previous post

insert_link

Local News

Kerr County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event postponed

Kerr County officials have announced that the annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event, co-hosted by Kerr County and the City of Kerrville, has been postponed until late summer or early fall. Originally slated for April 22, the event had to be postponed due to delay in approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), according to David Barrera, assistant director of public works for the city. The city and […]

todayApril 15, 2023

Similar posts

Local News

Upcoming blood drive scheduled this weekend in Fredericksburg

The St. Mary's Knights of Columbus Blood Drive will be held April 15-16 at the Holy Family Center in Fredericksburg. Saturday hours will be from 3-6:45 p.m., and Sunday hours will be 7:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every donor will receive a coupon for a free pizza from EZPZ Pizza along with […]

todayApril 11, 2023

AD
0%