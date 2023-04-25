Kerr County Crime Stoppers asking for public’s help in recent criminal activity

AD

Kerr County Crime Stoppers has highlighted an issue involving obstructed waterways by individuals in West Kerr County and has posted signs near the low-water crossing located at 100 Dowling Road, just northwest of Ingram headed toward Mountain Home. County officials say they have witnessed this offense repeatedly over the past few years, costing local taxpayers money for the crews called out numerous times to clean up the mess.

On Monday, April 24, the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court was appraised of the situation by Kelly Hoffer, road administrator of Kerr County Road and Bridge. According to Hoffer, “Somebody keeps putting stuff in the pipe on the upstream side so it reduces the flow. Which, that’s not something you want to do. It’s against the law to do it.” Hoffer added that due to the remote location, they cannot check the crossing every day.

Anyone who has information about this crime or others is asked to send a tip to Kerr County Crime Stoppers using either the websire www.kerrtips.com, or call (830) 896-8477. No tax dollars are used to fund the rewards paid through the Crime Stoppers program.

