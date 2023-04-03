AD
Local News

Kerr County earns Workplace Safety Award

todayApril 3, 2023

Background
Kerr County announced it has received an award which recognizes it as one of the safest places to work among all county governments across the state. The county received the 2022 Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool Excellence in Safety Award based on its involvement and commitment to safety in the workplace and for controlling workers’ compensation claims. According to TAC RMP Southwest Region Risk Management Consultant II Victor Uvalle, “You are one out of 11 counties out of the state that got it.”

Uvalle presented the award during the March 27 Kerr County Commissioners’ Court meeting. Kerr County is one of 220 counties that participate in the worker’s comp pool and one of 100 entities in districts and CCD’s that also participate. This award is the highest honor a county can receive from TAC RMP for its commitment to safety, and Kerr County has received this particular award continuously for the past fifteen years.

TAC RP has provided counties with protection against risks and liabilities for close to 50 years and provides risk control programs and services to more than 414 members. Their goal is to assist Texas counties promote safety while saving tax dollars. In order to qualify for the award, a county must participate in TAC RMP’s Worker Compensation Program, have a safety program or accident prevention program, and have an active safety committee.

Written by: Michelle Layton

