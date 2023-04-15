Kerr County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event postponed

AD

Kerr County officials have announced that the annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event, co-hosted by Kerr County and the City of Kerrville, has been postponed until late summer or early fall. Originally slated for April 22, the event had to be postponed due to delay in approval from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), according to David Barrera, assistant director of public works for the city. The city and county have jointly held the event in previous years in order to offer residents a safe alternative for the disposal of items such as batteries, tires and electronics.

The two local governing entities encourage citizens to continue following best practices when it comes to household hazardous materials throughout the year in order to protect and preserve the environment. Autozone, O’Reilly’s and Walmart all accept used motor oil, and Walmart also accepts used oil filters. It is advised to contact the business prior to dropping off any materials.

Kerr County will post the new date for the 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event once it has been rescheduled.

