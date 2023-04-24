Kerr County property owners reminded to submit sewer project concerns

AD

Kerr County officials want to remind Kerr County residents that as the East Kerr County/Center Point Wastewater Collection Project winds down, anyone who has issues, concerns or complaints related to the construction of the sewer lines, lift stations, or connections should report them as soon as possible to increase the likelihood of a timely resolution. “The contractors are far more likely to be responsive to problems while they are still in the area every day trying to wrap up their work and close out their contracts,” according to Kerr County Commissioner (Pct. 2) Rich Paces.

Officials say that it is possible to file claims within a year of the close-out date based on the contract’s warranty provisions, even after the contracts have been closed out. Claims that are reported beyond that 1-year warranty window are handled by the property owner making a claim with the contractor’s bonding company.

Qro Mex Construction Co. Inc. of Granite Shoals (involved with Phase 3 of the project) is expected to demobilize by April 22, but D Guerra Construction of Austin Z (involved with Phases 2 and 3) is expected to be in the area until the end of May, according to Paces.

Anyone wanting to make a claim for damages or warranty within the first year can get directions by contacting GrantWorks’ Rosie Daly at (512) 957-1465 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.

AD