Kimberly Schlapman’s French toast casserole is a “crowd favorite”

Craving some Southern comfort food? Fret not, Kimberly Schlapman‘s got you covered with her “easy and delicious” French toast casserole recipe.

“It was a crowd favorite with the girls, and I have a feeling it’ll be a favorite for you too!” the Little Big Town member captioned her Facebook video. In the clip, Kimberly also recounted her recent girl-time hang, which involved playing Scrabble, sightseeing around Music City, and enjoying burgers and milkshakes in downtown Nashville.

In terms of ingredients, Kimberly’s recipe requires eggs, nutmeg, cinnamon, butter and store-bought cinnamon rolls, among others. After being baked, the singer added pecans and powdered sugar to her delicious French toast casserole, before presenting it ready to serve.

For the full recipe, watch Kimberly’s Facebook video.