The Kerrville Police Department has released a statement regarding a recent anonymous email that was received by Kerrville Mayor Judy Eychner. According to KPD Sgt. Jonathon Lamb, the tone and language used in the email was said to be concerning and clearly intended to be intimidating in nature. “We are reviewing the matter to determine if Texas laws have been violated, and we will take appropriate action if that proves to be the case,” said Lamb.

Although KPD will not discuss what specific additional safety measures are currently in place to ensure the safety of Mayor Eychner, Lamb reiterated that KPD is ready to address any direct threat to the Mayor, City Council, or City of Kerrville staff.

