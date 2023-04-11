AD
Buck Country Music News

Lainey Wilson’s headlining one of her dream venues

todayApril 11, 2023

Lainey Wilson is headlining a show at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 26.  

This venue has been a longtime dream for Lainey, who recently celebrated her third career chart-topper with “Heart Like A Truck.”

“Playing @RedRocksCO has been a bucket list show for me for a while now & your girl is headlining the dang place! See y’all Sep 26,” Lainey tweeted.

Members of Lainey’s Fast Lainers fan club will get presale access starting Tuesday, April 11. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 14, at AXS.

Lainey’s latest album, Bell Bottom Country, arrived in November 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

