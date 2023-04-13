Lars Ulrich invites Bob Dylan to “any Metallica show anywhere in the world at any time”

ABC/Randy Holmes

Lars Ulrich is hoping to see Bob Dylan at a Metallica concert.

You may recall that the folk legend said in a Wall Street Journal interview last year that he’s a fan of the metal titans and shared that he’d seen them live twice. Speaking with NME, Ulrich reveals that news of Dylan’s Metallica enthusiasm did indeed reach his ears.

“I don’t know if Bob reads the NME or not, but I have one thing to say to him: Bob, you’re welcome at any Metallica show anywhere in the world at any time,” Ulrich says.

“Please come backstage and say hello,” the drummer adds. “We’d love to meet you and pay our respects!”

Perhaps Dylan can catch Metallica at the much-hyped Power Trip festival this October, which also features AC/DC, Ozzy Osbourne, Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden and Tool. Dylan, of course, played the similarly stacked Desert Trip festival in 2016, which was also put together by the company Goldenvoice.

Metallica, meanwhile, will drop a new album, 72 Seasons, this Friday.