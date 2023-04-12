AD
Rev Rock Report

Listen to remastered live version of Black Sabbath’s “The Mob Rules” from upcoming ‘Live Evil’ reissue

April 12, 2023

Rhino/Warner Records

Black Sabbath‘s first official live album is getting the reissue treatment.

A super deluxe version of 1983’s Live Evil, featuring remastered and newly mixed audio, will be released on June 2. You can listen to the reissue’s version of the song “The Mob Rules” now via digital outlets.

Live Evil was recorded during Ronnie James Dio‘s first tenure with the band, before he left Sabbath to form his namesake band Dio in late 1982. The set includes performances of Dio-era staples such as “The Mob Rules” and “Heaven and Hell,” as well as the Ozzy Osbourne-era classics “Iron Man,” “War Pigs” and “Paranoid.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

