Live broadcast of Roger Waters’ This Is Not A Drill concert coming to theaters next month

Mariano Regidor/Redferns

Roger Waters is currently in Europe on his This Is Not A Drill tour, and now fans around the world will be able to experience the concert.

Trafalgar is set to air a special live broadcast of Waters’ upcoming show at the O2 Arena Prague in the Czech Republic in theaters. The screening will take place May 25 in over 1,500 theaters in more than 50 countries.

This Is Not A Drill has Waters performing 20 Pink Floyd classics, including “Comfortably Numb,” “Wish You Were Here” and “Us & Them,” along with the debut of a new song, “The Bar.”

Tickets for the special broadcast go on sale Friday, April 25, at 10 a.m. ET.