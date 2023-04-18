AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Live broadcast of Roger Waters’ This Is Not A Drill concert coming to theaters next month

todayApril 18, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Mariano Regidor/Redferns

Roger Waters is currently in Europe on his This Is Not A Drill tour, and now fans around the world will be able to experience the concert.

Trafalgar is set to air a special live broadcast of Waters’ upcoming show at the O2 Arena Prague in the Czech Republic in theaters. The screening will take place May 25 in over 1,500 theaters in more than 50 countries.

This Is Not A Drill has Waters performing 20 Pink Floyd classics, including “Comfortably Numb,” “Wish You Were Here” and “Us & Them,” along with the debut of a new song, “The Bar.” 

Tickets for the special broadcast go on sale Friday, April 25, at 10 a.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

carl-palmer-sets-dates-for-the-return-of-emerson,-lake-&-palmer-2023-summer-tour
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Carl Palmer sets dates for The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer 2023 Summer Tour

Courtesy of Chipster PR Carl Palmer is once again hitting the road with his celebration of Emerson, Lake and Palmer.  Just like his late 2022 shows, The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer 2023 Summer Tour will have Palmer performing alongside live footage of his late bandmates Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, who both passed away in 2016.  “The film ELP made of its sold out run at London’s Royal Albert Hall in 1992 had […]

todayApril 18, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%