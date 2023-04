AD

Local groups and organizations are invited to participate in a parade of wreaths that will be laid in remembrance of the annual Kerr County Memorial Day Program, hosted at the outdoor War Memorial at the Kerr County Courthouse, on Monday, May 29. The Kerr County Commissioners’ Court has extended this invitation to any organization to present an occasion-appropriate wreath at the memorial in honor of our military service men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country to enjoy the freedoms that we have today.

Any organization wishing to participate by laying a wreath is asked to provide a wire stand for their wreath and register in advance, prior to the 10:00 a.m. ceremony on the day of the event.

