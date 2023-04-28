AD
Entertainment News

‘Lost’ co-creator Damon Lindelof laughs about being “asked to leave the ‘Star Wars’ universe”

todayApril 28, 2023

Background
Jesse Grant/Variety via Getty Images

Like a Jedi who’s become one with the Force, one minute Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof was writing a Star Wars movie and the next, poof, he was gone.

The Emmy winner was able to laugh about the experience with Esquire, in one of the magazine’s “Explain This” videos. The segment has Lindelof scrolling through headlines and questions found online.

“‘You were in talks to join the Star Wars universe, can you see yourself revisiting it,’ he asks, quoting a query. “I was in more than talks to join the Star Wars universe. I joined the Star Wars universe and was asked to leave the Star Wars universe.”

He adds, “Will I get back in line outside the club and try to get back in again? Absolutely,” he said, calling the Star Wars movies the “alpha and the omega, it’s the first movie I saw in the theater.” He added, “If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Or ‘Again, again try,’ as Yoda would say.”

Damon and Justin Britt-Gibson apparently submitted their script for an upcoming project that will be directed by Oscar-winning documentarian and Ms. Marvel veteran Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

However, shortly before it was revealed at the recent Star Wars Celebration expo that the film would again star Daisy Ridley as the so-called sequel trilogy’s divisive heroine Rey, it was announced Peaky BlindersSteven Knight had replaced the writers.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

