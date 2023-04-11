Louisville shooting: What to know about five killed and cop critically injured days after graduating academy

Louisville Metro Police Department

(LOUISVILLE, Ky.) — The five victims who were killed in a mass shooting at a Louisville, Kentucky, bank Monday morning have been identified by police, as well as the 26-year-old officer who was shot in the head and is now in critical but stable condition.

The Louisville Metro Police Department identified Joshua Barrick, 40; Thomas Elliott, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; James Tutt, 64, and Deana Eckert, 57, as the five people killed at Old National Bank.

Eight other people, including the officer, were injured in the shooting, according to authorities.

Officer Nickolas Wilt, who had just graduated from the police academy on March 31, was shot in the head while responding to the scene, police said.

He underwent brain surgery and is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Here’s what we know about the victims:

Juliana Farmer, 45

Farmer was killed during Monday’s shooting, police confirmed.

Thomas Elliott, 63

Elliott was fatally shot during the incident, according to law enforcement officials.

Joshua Barrick, 40

Barrick was killed during the shooting, police said.