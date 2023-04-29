AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Man and child rescued, one adult missing on California river

todayApril 29, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

(TULARE COUNTY, Calif.) — A man and child were rescued from a California river Friday night, while another adult remains missing, authorities said.

Rescue crews responded to the Kaweah River in Tulare County, where the man and 7-year-old child were stranded on a rock in the middle of the river, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies and teams from Tulare County Fire and Naval Air Station Lemoore base were able to recover the two, according to the sheriff’s office, which shared images from the scene of rescuers using a raft to reach the stranded people.

Both were being treated at a local hospital following the rescue.

Crews were still searching for a missing adult who did not surface from the water, the sheriff’s office said.

The rescue occurred at the Slick Rock Recreation Area, in the town of Three Rivers, near Sequoia National Park.

The Kaweah River is fed by runoff from the Sierra Nevada mountain range, which experienced a historic winter snowpack that has sparked flooding concerns as it melts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

five-dead-in-texas-‘execution-style’-shooting,-suspect-armed-with-ar-15-is-on-the-loose
insert_link

National News

Five dead in Texas ‘execution-style’ shooting, suspect armed with AR-15 is on the loose

(CLEVELAND, Texas) -- Five people are dead after being shot in a Texas home by a suspect armed with an AR-15 style rifle in a horrific series of "execution style" shootings, police said. A manhunt is currently underway for the suspect, identified by police as 39-year-old Francisco Oropeza, according to ABC station KTRK in Houston. A judge has issued an arrest warrant for Oropeza and assigned a $5 million bond. Authorities […]

todayApril 29, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%