National News

Manhattan DA receives new suspicious white powder envelope: Police sources

April 12, 2023

Kena Betancur/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The New York City Police Department is responding to a new threatening letter sent to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, according to police sources.

The sources told ABC News the letter contained a white powder and was discovered just after 3 p.m. in the basement mailroom at 80 Centre Street.

There are no reports of injuries or sickness.

The NYPD, the Department of Environmental Protection and the Office of Emergency Management are all responding, authorities said.

This is at least the second time Bragg has received a letter containing a suspicious white powder since former President Donald Trump started writing on social media about his impending indictment.

Bragg has been receiving additional security protection.

His lawsuit against House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan said the office has received more than a thousand threatening or harassing calls and emails. Bragg himself has received “multiple” death threats since Trump’s indictment, police sources told ABC News.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

