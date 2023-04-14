Mark Sheehan of The Script dies at 46

Matt Jelonek/WireImage

The Script is mourning the loss of their guitarist, Mark Sheehan, who has passed away at the age of 46.

“Much loved husband, father, brother, band mate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness,” reads a message posted on Irish band’s Twitter account. “The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

The cause of death was not revealed.

The Script formed in 2001 and to date have released six albums, including their most recent, 2019’s Sunsets & Full Moons. Over the years, they scored hits like “Breakeven,” “Hall of Fame,” “Man Who Can’t Be Moved,” “For the First Time” and “Nothing,” and sold more than 20 million albums worldwide.

Last year, Sheehan sat out the band’s U.S. tour. According to the Sunday World, during that time, lead singer Danny O’Donoghue said of his absence, “It’s his story to tell, but yeah, I guess if I could paraphrase, his children needed a father and his wife needed a husband.”

Mark reunited with The Script last summer for a series of shows in Ireland. The band is scheduled to open for Pink on her upcoming European tour in June.