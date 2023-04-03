AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Marlon Wayans delivers “very emotional” comedy set after learning of death of father, Howell Wayans

todayApril 3, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

There is an old saying “tragedy plus time equals comedy,” but Marlon Wayans had little time to mourn the passing of his father, Wayans family patriarch Howell, before he took the stage Friday night at Flappers comedy club in Burbank, California.

TMZ reports Marlon was between sets when he learned his father had died at 86.

Fans in attendance noted Marlon spoke of his mother’s 2020 passing during his set and acknowledged at the end of the second set that his father had died three hours before he took the stage. The site reports he was “very emotional” and received a standing ovation.

Marlon, about to appear in the drama Air, memorialized his father afterward on Instagram, captioning a photo, “Legend.”

In part, Wayans wrote, “Thank you Pop for being an example of a Man to all your boys. I pray all young black boys can grow up to be a Man like you. Baby boy loves you. And if ever I need you I know exactly where to find you… in my Bible that now sits by bed. Rest well. Kiss Ma for me. Tell her her babies miss her. I got two angels. I feel y’all lifting me already. If there’s a heaven i know you sitting in VIP sippin’ the best wine jesus can make…”

Elvira and Howell had 10 children, including Marlon: In Living Color creator and star Keenan Ivory; actor Damon; Marlon’s Wayans Bros. co-star Shawn; film composer Dwayne; In Living Color player Kim; Nadia; screenwriter Elvira; producer and writer Diedra; and Devonne “VonnieWayans, who is also a screenwriter.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

tears-for-fears-announce-dates-for-the-tipping-point-tour-part-ii
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Tears For Fears announce dates for The Tipping Point Tour Part II

courtesy of Live Nation Tears For Fears is returning to North America this summer. The band has announced dates for The Tipping Point Tour Part II.  The trek, featuring special guest Cold War Kids, kicks off June 23 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, making stops in New York, Austin, Houston, Denver, Seattle and more, before wrapping August 2 in Los Angeles, California.  Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 4, at 10 a.m. local […]

todayApril 3, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%