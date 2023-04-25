Mason County Courthouse receives new crown

AD

Mason County officials were pleased to announce that the Mason County Courthouse finally received a new crown after a fire destroyed it over two years ago. The arson fire resulted in the destruction of the cupola of the courthouse in February 2021, and the fire left around $20 million in damage to repair the 111-year-old courthouse. The suspect in the arson, Nicholas Miller, has been arrested and charged with burglary and arson. Miller is currently in a jail in McCulloch County.

On April 20, residents of Mason lined up to see the crown officially put back onto the courthouse. The Cupola could not exceed 36,000 pounds. The new addition, with pressed metal shingles, weighs 30,466 pounds.

The rest of the courthouse is expected to be restored by August and will be re-opened with a grand opening in October.

